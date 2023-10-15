ENGvAFG: England need 185 runs to win against Afghanistan in World Cup 2023 fixture

NEW DELHI – Afghanistan have registered a target of 285 runs for England to win in the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, England won the toss and decided to field first.

Former World Cup champion England faced a blow in the opener but made a comeback beating Bangladesh. Buttler and squad now looking two-in-two against Afghanistan, with an eye on improving their net run rate to advance in the leading cricket event.

After booming victory over the Kiwis in their last encounter, the Three Lions are gearing up to give tough time to Afghanistan, as the Asian side failed to bag single win in CWC 23.

England, a known powerhouse in the cricket world, enters today’s tournament as favourites. Known for an aggressive style of hitting and strong batting line, England remained a force to be reckoned with in previous World Cup events.

Afghanistan, despite having a crisis back at home, rose through the ranks of international cricket. The squad is backed by an array of talented seamers and power hitters. Rashid Khan, and Mohammad Nabi are expected to play pivotal roles in Afghanistan's strategy to challenge more established teams.

Both sides have faced each other only twice in the 50 overs format, with both matches coming in the World Cup. In 2015 and 2019, England secured back-to-back wins.

The pitch at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium offers friendly conditions to spinners as the game advances. The wicket also favour the batting side.

England vs Afghanistan Squads for World Cup 2023

Afghanistan Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

England Probable XI: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook/Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes/David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley