  

Search

Pakistan

More rains likely across Pakistan as country braces for cold wave from next week

Web Desk
11:05 AM | 15 Oct, 2023
More rains likely across Pakistan as country braces for cold wave from next week
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Pakistan is set to experience its first powerful western disturbance of the season as new weather system will likely bring heavy rain, and hailstorms during the next 72 hours.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms in the wee hours of Sunday brought the mercury level down in Lahore, Islamabad and parts of Punjab.

Mercury dipped in Lahore, as rain lashed parts of upper Punjab which brought down temperature sharply however electricity supply was disrupted in parts of the region.

In Punjab, the provincial capital Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Kharian, and Nowshera Virkan saw heavy downpours.

In Lahore, the temperature plunged to 21, with winds recorded at 13km per hour.

Meanwhile, the situation was no different in other cities of the country’s most populated region where heavy rain and hail disturbed routine life.

Met Office has issued a new weather advisory, predicting heavy rain and hailstorm for twin cities, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the next 72 hours while, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will receive snow.

PMD forecast intermittent rain with wind thunderstorms in moderate isolated falls in the upper areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Swabi, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan from the evening of October 13 till 17.

Moderate to isolated heavy falls are expected in Kashmir’s Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, and Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar areas of Gilgit Baltistan, during the same period.

#WinterIsHere! We have 5 best picks for your winters to be A-M-A-Z-I-N-G

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

12:18 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan for second half of ...

09:30 AM | 15 Oct, 2023

Pakistan Army soldier martyred, six militants eliminated in ...

06:26 PM | 14 Oct, 2023

PM Kakar appoints serving officers of Pakistan Army in NAB 

10:15 AM | 14 Oct, 2023

Pakistan braces for heavy rains and snowfall this week

04:36 PM | 13 Oct, 2023

In a first, ‘Made in Pakistan’ SUVs exported to Kenya

03:32 PM | 13 Oct, 2023

President Alvi confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on newly appointed Pakistan ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:10 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

Lahore weather update today

Horoscope

08:49 AM | 14 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14th October 2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 15, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.8 278.15
Euro EUR 290 292.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.21 751.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.54 39.94
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.29 912.29
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.04 168.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 725.82 733.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 308.26 310.76
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan - 14 October 2023

As of Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has surged to Rs206,900 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs177,390.

Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs206,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs189,660, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,040 and 18k gold rate is currently being sold at Rs155,175 for single tola.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Karachi PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Islamabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Peshawar PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Quetta PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Sialkot PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Attock PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Gujranwala PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Jehlum PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Multan PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Bahawalpur PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Gujrat PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Nawabshah PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Chakwal PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Hyderabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Nowshehra PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Sargodha PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Faisalabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Mirpur PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: