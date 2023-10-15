More rains likely across Pakistan as country braces for cold wave from next week

LAHORE – Pakistan is set to experience its first powerful western disturbance of the season as new weather system will likely bring heavy rain, and hailstorms during the next 72 hours.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms in the wee hours of Sunday brought the mercury level down in Lahore, Islamabad and parts of Punjab.

Mercury dipped in Lahore, as rain lashed parts of upper Punjab which brought down temperature sharply however electricity supply was disrupted in parts of the region.

In Punjab, the provincial capital Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Kharian, and Nowshera Virkan saw heavy downpours.

In Lahore, the temperature plunged to 21, with winds recorded at 13km per hour.

Meanwhile, the situation was no different in other cities of the country’s most populated region where heavy rain and hail disturbed routine life.

Met Office has issued a new weather advisory, predicting heavy rain and hailstorm for twin cities, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the next 72 hours while, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will receive snow.

PMD forecast intermittent rain with wind thunderstorms in moderate isolated falls in the upper areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Swabi, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan from the evening of October 13 till 17.

Moderate to isolated heavy falls are expected in Kashmir’s Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, and Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar areas of Gilgit Baltistan, during the same period.