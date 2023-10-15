What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan for second half of October?

ISLAMABAD – The price of all petroleum products is likely to be slashed in line with fluctuations in global oil prices and appreciation of the local currency against the US dollar.
Media reports suggest a strong possibility of significant reduction in petrol and other POLs in Pakistan, as the government decided to pass on the relief to distressed Pakistanis, who are facing record high prices for the cost of living.
This projected decrease of up to Rs38 per liter for petrol would represent the most substantial single drop in fuel prices in recent months, as the country is following stern measures imposed by IMF to meet financial goals.
However, it is worth noting that the caretaker government retains the discretion to decide otherwise, especially concerning high-speed diesel. Currently, HSD carries a petroleum development levy of Rs50 per liter, whereas petrol has a levy of Rs60 per liter.
The government’s aim is to collect around Rs869 billion in levy on petroleum products to meet the budget target and commitments made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the current fiscal year.
If these changes materialize, it will mark the second consecutive reduction in petroleum prices by the caretaker government after three consecutive fortnightly increases. Between August 15 and September 15, the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel had risen significantly, reaching historic highs of Rs331-333 per liter at the retail level.
At present, the government imposes approximately Rs82 per liter in tax on petrol and Rs73 on high-speed diesel. While the general sales tax on all petroleum products is currently set at zero, there is a petroleum development levy of Rs60 per liter on petrol and Rs50 per liter on HSD, among other fuels.
For the past month, petrol and diesel prices have remained above Rs300 per liter. Alongside costly electricity, fuel has been a major contributor to high consumer prices, which pushed inflation to 31.4 percent in September. The anticipated reduction in fuel prices could help stem the rising trend of inflation.
Sources have indicated that, based on the current tax rates and other factors, the price of petrol could decrease by Rs36-38 per liter. This is due to a substantial 12 percent reduction in its international price, from $99 per barrel to $87, and a more than 4 percent appreciation of the rupee against the US dollar.
Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel in the global market has decreased by about $8 per barrel in the last two weeks. With the rupee’s appreciation and stable import cargo premiums, the cost and freight price for HSD is likely to decrease by Rs22 per liter.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 15, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.8
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.21
|751.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.54
|39.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.29
|912.29
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.04
|168.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.82
|733.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.26
|310.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
As of Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has surged to Rs206,900 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs177,390.
Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs206,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs189,660, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,040 and 18k gold rate is currently being sold at Rs155,175 for single tola.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Karachi
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Quetta
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Attock
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Multan
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
