England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match - Free Live Streaming

Action in ongoing ICC World is underway, and fans are waiting for another thriller clash today as England lock horns with Afghanistan.

Former World Cup champion England faced a blow in the opener but made a comeback beating Bangladesh. Buttler and squad now looking two-in-two against Afghanistan, with an eye on improving their net run rate to advance in the leading cricket event.

After booming victory over the Kiwis in their last encounter, the Three Lions are gearing up to give tough time to Afghanistan, as the Asian side failed to bag single win in CWC 23.

England, a known powerhouse in the cricket world, enters today’s tournament as favourites. Known for an aggressive style of hitting and strong batting line, England remained a force to be reckoned with in previous World Cup events.

Afghanistan, despite having a crisis back at home, rose through the ranks of international cricket. The squad is backed by an array of talented seamers and power hitters. Rashid Khan, and Mohammad Nabi are expected to play pivotal roles in Afghanistan's strategy to challenge more established teams.

As thousands will watch action in Indian capital, millions will watch action on live streaming platforms.

Watch England vs Afghanistan Live Score - ICC World Cup 2023

England vs Afghanistan Match Live Streaming

England vs Afghanistan match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms Andriod iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

Where to watch England vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 match

World Cup live stream and TV coverage in other countries

Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

England: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook/Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes/David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley