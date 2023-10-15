  

Pakistan

Sindh MDCAT 2023 exam re-conduct date revealed

15 Oct, 2023
Sindh MDCAT 2023 exam re-conduct date revealed
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The interim government of country’s southeastern region earlier announced to re-conduct the MDCAT 2023 again as previous medical test exam was marred by cheating scandal.

As students are eagerly waiting to try their luck for another time, Sindh caretaker Health Minister Saad Khalid Niaz announced the date for Medical and Dental College admission tests (MDCAT) 2023.

In a press conference, the minister announced MDCAT 2023 retake would be held on November 19 in Sindh through the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS).

Minister further revealed that probe establishes that the MDCAT 2023 paper was leaked, and the authorities decided to reconduct the examination after reviewing all findings.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and other concerned officials will take up the matter, and administration will take measures to avoid such controversy again, he said. Mr Niaz was of view that leaked MDCAT paper badly impact medical aspirants.

PHC orders MDCAT 2023 retake within six weeks

Earlier, the MDCAT 2023 was conducted on September 10 but a huge number of candidates raised concerns over massive cheating during the entrance exam. Some of them had also asked the authorities to re-take the test to ensure transparency in the admission process. 

Earlier this week, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered the reconduct of MDCAT 2023 examinations within six weeks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after cheating scandal emerged after the test was conducted last month. 

“The Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) conducted on September 10th, 2023, is cancelled and shall be re-taken within 06-week’ time in order to ensure timely admission into the medical institution,” read the verdict, which was reserved last month. 

The high court remarked that Khyber Medical University (KMU) shall conduct a fair and transparent test in accordance with codal formalities and the Provincial government will provide security through District Administration and police.

During the previous hearing, the joint investigation team (JIT) submitted an initial report, which revealed that an organised group, involving top officials, was behind the illegal act of cheating. It added that FIRs had been registered against 219 suspects. 

Last month, scores of candidates were arrested on charges of cheating during the MDCAT 2023, which took place on September 10. Police and local administration had recovered Bluetooth devices from the students during the test.

MDCAT Results 2023 – Check Latest Updates here

