Why has ICC not released the schedule for ODI World Cup?

LAHORE – The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to announce the final schedule of the ODI World Cup 2023 on next week.

Reports suggest that the schedule would be unveiled on June 27 as 100-day countdown to the international event will begin from this day -- which is going to start on Oct 5 in India.

Rumoured Reasons For Delay in Schedule

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was to release the schedule following the ICC World Test Championship final. However, Pakistan and India were at odds due to Asia Cup tournament at that time as the former had refused to visit India if its hybrid model for the regional event was not accepted.

Pakistan’s Objections

The delay in announcement of the schedule for the ODI World Cup is being attributed to objections raised by Pakistan as they have formally requested the ICC to change the venues of two matches in India.

The PCB also raised objections over a warm-up match against Afghanistan, saying the team green should be played with any other team which is not participating in the Asia Cup.

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup will be played in India in October and November of the current year.