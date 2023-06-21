Why has ICC not released the schedule for ODI World Cup?

LAHORE – The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to announce the final schedule of the ODI World Cup 2023 on next week.
Reports suggest that the schedule would be unveiled on June 27 as 100-day countdown to the international event will begin from this day -- which is going to start on Oct 5 in India.
Rumoured Reasons For Delay in Schedule
Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was to release the schedule following the ICC World Test Championship final. However, Pakistan and India were at odds due to Asia Cup tournament at that time as the former had refused to visit India if its hybrid model for the regional event was not accepted.
Pakistan’s Objections
The delay in announcement of the schedule for the ODI World Cup is being attributed to objections raised by Pakistan as they have formally requested the ICC to change the venues of two matches in India.
The PCB also raised objections over a warm-up match against Afghanistan, saying the team green should be played with any other team which is not participating in the Asia Cup.
The ICC Men's ODI World Cup will be played in India in October and November of the current year.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 21, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|290.5
|293
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|370
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.4
|81
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.79
|771.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.3
|40.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.19
|42.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.51
|3.62
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.03
|942.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.06
|181.06
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.74
|753.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.26
|323.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,024.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Karachi
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Quetta
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Attock
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Multan
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
