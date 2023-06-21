Balochistan court sets date for heraring on high treason case against ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan

QUETTA – The Balochistan High Court (BHC) will hear the high treason case against Pakisan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran on July 25.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Naheem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Mohammad Nawaz Rana, will take up the case which was filed by slain lawyer of Supreme Court, Abdur Razaq Shar.

He had filed the case against the former prime minister for dissolving the provincial assemblies and violating Article 5 and 6 of the Constitution.

The court has issued notices to the parties regarding the hearing.

Abdul Razaq Shahr was killed by unknown individuals earlier this month, causing delay in hearing of the case.

Amanullah Kanrani will pursue the case against the PTI chief on behalf of slain Abdul Razaq Shar.