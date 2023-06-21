CJCSC Gen Sahir meets top Chinese officials to discuss defence ties

RAWALPINDI – General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCsSC), is visiting China as head of delegation for Pakistan-China Defence and Security Talks.

The ISPR, in a statement, said the CJCSC the neighbouring country also met Chinese Chief of Joint Staff Department, General Liu Zhenli. During the meeting both sides reviewed ongoing bilateral defence cooperation between China and Pakistan.

CJCSC reiterated that Pakistan-China friendship is highly valued and deeply rooted in the hearts and minds of Pakistani people.

He also said that not only have the military relations of the two countries withstood test of time, but also high-level cooperation in defense and training has progressed well.

Gen Sahir also held wide-ranging bilateral meetings with high ranking civil and military dignitaries including Qin Gang, Chinese State Councilor, Foreign Minister Chen Wenqing and other key military and government officials.

Both sides re-affirmed commitment; that being "Iron Brothers" and "All Weather Friends", Pakistan and China would continue to forge deeper strategic ties.