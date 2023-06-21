Who is Andrew Tate? All you need to know about the influencer charged with rape, human trafficking

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate, along with his brother and two women, has been formally charged with human trafficking and rape in Romania, according to prosecutors.

This comes six months after their initial detention by the police.

Tate, 36, his brother Tristan, 34, and the two Romanian women were arrested late last year. Initially held under preventive detention, they were later placed under house arrest in March.

The anti-organised crime prosecution unit (DIICOT) has indicted the four defendants for various offences, including setting up an organized criminal group, trafficking in persons, and rape. The accused brothers vehemently deny all allegations and, if convicted, could face a substantial prison sentence.

In response to the news, his media team issued a statement stating, "While this news is not unexpected, it provides us with an opportunity to prove their innocence and restore their reputation." They further emphasized that the indictment allows them to present a comprehensive collection of evidence that will unequivocally support the brothers' claims of innocence.

Prosecutors have requested that the defendants remain under house arrest, pending a court ruling on the matter.

According to DIICOT, it has been determined that the defendants formed an organized criminal group in early 2021 with the intent of engaging in human trafficking in Romania as well as other countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. The group allegedly sexually exploited seven victims through physical violence, psychological coercion, and forced engagement in pornographic acts, with the intention of producing and disseminating such material through social media platforms.

The victims, who were reportedly brought to and held on the outskirts of Bucharest, were lured into the situation through the "loverboy method," where the group deceived them with fake feelings of love and promises of long-term partnerships.

Reacting to the indictment, Tate has turned to social media to express his belief in a conspiracy theory, suggesting that the entire case has been orchestrated to deprive him of his assets.

In a tweet, Tate expressed his conviction that the accusations brought against him are unrelated to a genuine pursuit of justice, asserting that their primary objective is to unlawfully seize his wealth.

Im sure this case has absolutely nothing to do with stealing my wealth. https://t.co/n2H2oX7CTY — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) June 20, 2023

In addition to human trafficking and rape charges, the defendants also face indictments for illegal access to a computer system, data tampering, instigation of assault or violence, and actual assault or violence, according to DIICOT.

During the investigation, Romanian police conducted raids on several properties connected to the Tate brothers, resulting in the seizure of assets, including a collection of luxury cars.

Who is Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate, a dual citizen of the United States and Britain, relocated to Romania after establishing a webcam business in the UK. Previously, he appeared on the "Big Brother" reality television show in Britain in 2016 but was removed following the emergence of a video showing him assaulting a woman. Subsequently, he turned to social media platforms to promote his controversial views, amassing a following of 6.9 million on Twitter.