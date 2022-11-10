Ushna Shah spotted enjoying wedding event with beau Hamza Amin
Lollywood's talent powerhouse Ushna Shah is setting the bar higher for lovebirds as their latest photos and video clip have served perfect couple goals.
The Bashar Momin star opened up about her love life recently and wasn't shy of giving her millions of fans and followers a glimpse into the luxurious life she lives.
This time around, Shah shared with fans the moments she was enjoying with her beau at a wedding event.
The Habs actress looks gorgeous in black dress as she poses with Amin who has donned white traditional dress.
She also shared a video clip wherein singing legend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan can be seen performing at the event.
On the work front, Ushna Shah's drama serial Habs has been receiving a mind-boggling response from TV viewers and social media users. With many loving the drama, there are some who are criticising it for various reasons.
