Minor boy sexually assaulted by prayer leader in Faisalabad
Web Desk
11:35 PM | 27 Oct, 2020
FAISALABAD – A prayer leader of a mosque located in Gujjar Basti area of the city allegedly sexually assaulted an eight-year-old boy. 

According to police, the minor was assaulted by the cleric when he was sent by his parents to give food to the suspect, local media reported.  

The suspect fled the scene after committing the crime. 

A case has been registered against the accused, which is still at large. 

