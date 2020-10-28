Pakistan desirous of peaceful, prosperous and stable Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD – In his telephonic conversation with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan is desirous of a peaceful, prosperous and stable Afghanistan.

He said peace in Afghanistan is linked with peace and stability of region.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said intra Afghan dialogue provides an excellent opportunity for peace and the Afghan leadership must seize this opportunity.

He said it is imperative to make the intra afghan dialogue result oriented in order to realize the dream of durable peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan will continue its sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region including Afghanistan, he said.

Alluding to the historic fraternal ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has announced a new visa policy to facilitate the travel of Afghan people.