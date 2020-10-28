Recent warmongering by Indian politicians reflects expansionist mindset of ruling BJP: President Dr Alvi

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi said that the recent warmongering by Indian politicians reflects the expansionist mindset of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a series of tweets, the President said that the recent remarks by Indian National Security Adviser about fighting wars in neighbouring countries is a vindication of Islamabad’s stand and a tacit acceptance of Indian involvement in terrorism inside Pakistan.

بھارتی سیاستدانوں کی طرف سے حالیہ اشتعال انگیزی بی جے پی کی توسیع پسندانہ ذہنیت کی عکاس ہے۔ پڑوسی ممالک میں جنگ لڑنے کے بارے میں بھارتی قومی سلامتی کے مشیر کے حالیہ تبصرے پاکستان کے موقف کی تصدیق ہیں اور پاکستان کے اندر دہشت گردی میں بھارتی مداخلت کا خاموش اعتراف ھیں۔ — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) October 27, 2020

The President said the terrorist incidents in Pakistan point out that India is already implementing its sinister plan.

پاکستان میں ہونے والے دہشت گردی کے واقعات اس امر کی نشاندہی کرتے ہیں کہ اس مذموم منصوبے پر پہلے سے عمل درآمد ہو رہا ہے۔ ہم اس خطرے سے واقف ہیں اور ہمارے عوام اور سکیورٹی فورسز انتہا پسند ہمسایہ ملک کے تمام مذموم منصوبوں کو شکست دینے کے لئے پرعزم ہیں۔ — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) October 27, 2020

He however said we are alive to this threat and our security forces as well as the brave people of Pakistan are committed to win against all nefarious designs by our extremist neighbor country.