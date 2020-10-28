Recent warmongering by Indian politicians reflects expansionist mindset of ruling BJP: President Dr Alvi

08:56 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
Recent warmongering by Indian politicians reflects expansionist mindset of ruling BJP: President Dr Alvi
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi said that the recent warmongering by Indian politicians reflects the expansionist mindset of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a series of tweets, the President said that the recent remarks by Indian National Security Adviser about fighting wars in neighbouring countries is a vindication of Islamabad’s stand and a tacit acceptance of Indian involvement in terrorism inside Pakistan.

The President said the terrorist incidents in Pakistan point out that India is already implementing its sinister plan.

He however said we are alive to this threat and our security forces as well as the brave people of Pakistan are committed to win against all nefarious designs by our extremist neighbor country.

