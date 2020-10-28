Another BRT Peshawar bus develops technical fault 

PESHAWAR - The issues and problem with Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar are not coming to an end after one more bus has gone out of order today (Wednesday).

According to media details, the BRT bus went out of order near Firdous Station.

Passengers faced a difficult situation due to fault in the bus after they were asked to disembark the bus and travel on foot.

Since the inauguration of BRT project by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 13, 13 buses have gone out of order in less than a month.

Three buses caught fire during this period.

Last week, the BRT had restored its service after a comprehensive inspection of all buses to ensure the safety of the passengers, following a month-long pause due to repeated fire incidents.