Pakistan decides to celebrate Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH) week starting 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)-led federal government has decided to celebrate Ishq-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) week starting from Friday 12 Rabiul Awwal (October 30) to next Friday 18 Rabiul Awwal (November 6).

During the cabinet meeting, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri proposed to celebrate Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH) week to which Prime Minister agreed and directed to observe the week in befitting manner.

The ministry will organize programs and session in line with the spirit of love and regard for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and a central conference will be held on 12 Rabi ul Awal in Islamabad which the PM and President Arif Alvi will attend, as well.

All the provinces will observe the day as well and series of programs and session of Naat Khuwani will be arranged across Pakistan.

Earlier, the Federal Cabinet condemned the remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron in the strongest terms that hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims around the world and said disrespect for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was intolerable and unacceptable for any Muslim.