Pakistan reports 825 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Coronavirus has claimed 14 more lives in the country while 825 more people tested Covid-19 positive after 29,477 tests were conducted over the last twenty-four hours.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 311,814 whereas there are 11,627 active cases in the country.

After the fresh deaths, the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,759.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases as 144,449 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the province, followed by Punjab with 103,314, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) 39,189, and Islamabad with 19,300 cases.

15,859 cases were reported in Balochistan, 3,889 in Azad Kashmir and 4,200 in Gilgit-Baltistan (BG).

Furthermore 2,604 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,342 in Punjab, 1,271 in KP, 149 in Balochistan, 214 in Islamabad, 92 in GB and 87 in Azad Kashmir.