Top 4 budget-friendly cars to buy in Pakistan in 2026

LAHORE – As Pakistan’s automotive market evolves in 2026, several popular entry-level vehicles have made their mark, offering value for money amidst rising prices and shifting consumer preferences.

With the Suzuki Wagon R and the Suzuki Bolan now discontinued, the focus has shifted to a new generation of budget-friendly options. Here’s a look at the top four cheapest cars you can buy in Pakistan in 2026.

1. Suzuki Alto

Suzuki Alto continues to dominate the Pakistani automotive market, thanks to its exceptional fuel efficiency and high resale value.

Though the price has risen over the years, it remains a reliable choice for middle-class families seeking an affordable and fuel-efficient car.

Price Range: Rs2,330,000 – 3,050,000

2. Suzuki Every

Introduced in 2026 as a replacement for the Suzuki Bolan, the Suzuki Every offers significant upgrades, including an EFI engine, enhanced suspension, and functional air conditioning. It’s quickly become the preferred choice for large families and commercial purposes, providing a comfortable ride and better performance.

Price Range: Rs2,750,000 – Rs2,800,000

Daihatsu Mira (Japanese Used)

For those who prefer the quality of Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) imports, the Daihatsu Mira is a top contender. With a more refined driving experience, it offers a balance between cost and quality.

In the used car market, a fresh import Mira is priced close to a new Suzuki Alto but with a superior build and driving comfort.

Estimated Price Range: Rs2,850,000 – Rs3,250,000

4. Nissan Dayz (Japanese Used)

The Nissan Dayz offers a luxury feel among the 660cc cars available in Pakistan. Competing directly with the Mira, it comes equipped with modern features like digital climate control and 360-degree cameras in higher variants, making it an attractive option for those who want more tech and comfort in their budget car.

Estimated Price Range: Rs3,250,000 – Rs3,900,000