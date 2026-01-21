Gul Plaza Fire: Death Toll rises to 30 as search operation continues on Day 5

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi, the metropolis known as commercial hub, remains gripped by tragedy as search and rescue operations at the fire-ravaged Gul Plaza entered their fifth day on Wednesday, with the death toll climbing to 30 and scores of families still waiting for news of their loved ones.

Authorities said the shattered building will not be brought down until identification of all missing persons. Local government officials said 85 people were initially reported missing after the devastating blaze, and that demolition would only begin once the search operation is fully completed.

Officials confirmed that the presence of 39 missing individuals was traced to the shopping centre, while 17 of the bodies recovered so far remain unidentified. The catastrophic fire erupted over last weekend at multi-storey commercial hub housing around 1,200 shops.

Flames and smoke engulfed the historic business district as firefighters battled the inferno for more than 24 hours before finally extinguishing it.

As hopes fade with each passing hour, rescue workers continue to navigate treacherous conditions inside the damaged structure. DC Khoso revealed that large sections of the building remain inaccessible due to severe structural damage.

Search operations are underway using both manual labour and heavy machinery, with teams painstakingly clearing debris from collapsed portions. Despite the fire being put out days ago, thick smoke and intense heat still linger inside the building, forcing authorities to carry out cooling operations before advancing further.

“There is no rush when human lives are involved,” Khoso said, emphasising that rescue efforts are being conducted cautiously while adhering to technical safety protocols. He also disclosed that the missing persons’ list contains duplicate names, a complication authorities are now reviewing, while efforts to identify recovered bodies continue around the clock.

Several different stories occurred over the time as the building had no emergency exits and no fire extinguishers and a deadly combination in a structure packed with hundreds of shops. Three fire tenders were dispatched immediately after the fire alert was received, but narrow access roads and the sheer scale of the blaze severely hampered firefighting efforts.

Rescue work was further disrupted by chaos among shopkeepers, many of whom demanded that firefighters prioritise their individual shops. He confirmed that one section of the building has been cleared, while two others remain under search. Debris from collapsed portions will also be examined for bodies, as rescuers fear more victims may still be buried under the rubble.

The disaster’s impact spilled beyond Gul Plaza as neighbouring Rimpa Plaza has been temporarily sealed due to safety concerns. The building’s fate now hinges on an assessment by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

The debris from Gul Plaza’s collapse struck Rimpa Plaza’s ramp area, damaging critical structural columns. The authority has sought the building’s blueprint and other documents and declared parts of the structure unsafe and dangerous.