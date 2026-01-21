Karachi’s Rimpa Plaza sealed as Gul Plaza fire damaged nearby buildings

KARACHI – Karachi witnessed horrific fire at Gul Plaza, and now Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) declared Rimpa Plaza unsafe and ordered its immediate sealing, sending shockwaves through commercial heart.

SBCA officials, accompanied by Pakistan Engineering Council’s senior engineer Arif Qasim, conducted thorough inspection of Rimpa Plaza. Officials said the building is structurally compromised and poses imminent danger.

Rimpa Plaza has been sealed under emergency safety measures as two columns in Rampa Plaza have been damaged due to the debris from the Gul Plaza collapse.

The dangerous section of the building has been completely restricted, with a strict ban on entry and use. Notices have been issued to the management and shop owners, warning them to comply immediately.

Sindh Building Control Authority made it clear that no one is allowed to enter or operate in the building without explicit permission, and strict legal action will be taken against violators.

Teams examined connected structure between Rimpa Plaza and the affected building. Despite the reinforcement attempt, the damaged columns still pose a major threat, indicating building may collapse at any moment.

SBCA experts have announced that the debris will be removed only under strict supervision, ensuring no further damage or disaster occurs.

The death toll from Gul Plaza fire reached 27, with over 70 people still missing. Rescue operations are hampered by the unstable, still-smouldering building, which risks collapsing at any time. Many dead bodies are unrecognisable and require forensic testing to confirm the final number of casualties.

Meanwhile, anxious relatives gathered at the site seeking information, and residents have criticised the delayed rescue response in third fire incident in Karachi’s Saddar area in recent times.