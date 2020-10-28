Mansha Pasha clarifies her stance on ‘sustainable fashion’

10:36 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
Mansha Pasha clarifies her stance on ‘sustainable fashion’
Popular actor Mansha Pasha recently weighed in her thoughts on sustainable fashion, claiming that’s it’s just a fancy term used for desi fashion.

She’s highlighted how the current trend of sustainable fashion has actually been a household practice in Pakistan since forever, where siblings often share clothes and children are taught not to be wasteful.

But following the criticism she received from people, the ‘Laal Kabootar’ star has Tweeted once again to clarify her stance.

“With respect to my last tweet – Ethical fashion encompasses many things including worker rights, ecological impact of dying fabric, water consumption,” wrote Pasha.

She added,”I was speaking of the trend of reusing clothing done in desi households already and is promoted as sustainable fashion online.”

In her previous Tweets, the starlet had said: "Sustainable fashion/living: Don’t know why this has become a trend because it’s been given a fancy name.It’s basically what parents in the subcontinent have always taught their children: cheezon ko zaya mat karo aur kapre ko alag alag occasions par use karo! (Don't waste anything and learn to reuse outfits on different occasions)."

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

