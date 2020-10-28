Model Rehmat Ajmal is now engaged

Rehmat Ajmal Khan is now taken!

The model and actor got engaged to Tayyab Saleem on Tuesday in an intimate ceremony.

Videos and pictures of the day-time event have been doing rounds on social media since then and we simply can't get over how mesmerizing the fairy-tale engagement decor is.

The blushing bride-to-be turned heads in a delicate off-white and gold ensemble.

The couple was all smiles and could be seen sharing plenty of tender and cute moments with one another in snaps shared by some of Khan's friends.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

