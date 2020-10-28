Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Celine Dion and Sam Heughan to star in romantic drama ‘Text for You’

Celine Dion, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Sam Heughan are all set to star in Sony’s Screen Gems romantic drama, tentatively titled “Text for You.”

Grace Is Gone director Jim Strouse will help the pic from a screenplay he penned with Lauryn Kahn undertaking the most recent re-write.

The plot follows the story of a woman (played by Chopra Jonas), who tragically loses her fiancé and as a way of dealing with the trauma, she starts to send “romantic text messages” to his old cell phone. However, the number is now owned by a “man across town suffering from similar heartbreak” (Heughan), and the two embark on a romantic journey together thanks to the music and influence of Dion.

According to Deadline, Dion's “music and influence gives them the courage to take a chance on love again”, but it's still unclear if the Canadian-born icon will play herself in the film,

Produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Esther Hornstein, the flick is inspired by the English-language 2016 remake of the German box office hit 'SMS Fur Dich.'

The release date of the upcoming film is yet to be announced.

