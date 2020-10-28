Pakistan Navy conducts successful demonstration of anti-ship missiles fire in Arabian Sea
Share
KARACHI - Pakistan Navy has conducted successful demonstration of anti-ship missiles fire from the sea and the air in the northern Arabian Sea.
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi observed the missiles firing.
#PakNavy conducted Live Weapon Firing (LWF) of anti-ship missiles from Surface & Aviation platforms in North Arabian Sea. CNS Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi witnessed LWF as CG. The Adm expressed satisfaction over combat readiness to defend Pakistan's maritime frontiers. pic.twitter.com/SqixvbZYXs— DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) October 28, 2020
Pakistan Navy's warships, airplanes and helicopters successfully hit their targets.
Speaking on the occasion, the Naval Chief said the excellent demonstration of the missiles firing reflects Pakistan's operational capabilities and war preparedness.
He said Pakistan Navy is fully capable to effectively respond to any aggression.
- Smog issue: Punjab decides to close brick kilns till Nov 701:52 PM | 28 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan Mission to the UN observed Kashmir Black Day in Solidarity ...01:43 PM | 28 Oct, 2020
-
-
-
-
-
- Celebrity makeup artist Shoaib Khan recreates Halime Sultan’s look01:31 PM | 28 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran arrives in Lahore for a day-long visit today09:21 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
- FIA arrests ‘RAW spy’ involved in target killings, bombings from ...04:14 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran slams France's Macron for deliberately provoking Muslims02:46 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
- 15 men gang-raped, filmed teenage sisters in Punjab02:16 PM | 25 Oct, 2020