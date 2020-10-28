Pakistan Navy conducts successful demonstration of anti-ship missiles fire in Arabian Sea

KARACHI - Pakistan Navy has conducted successful demonstration of anti-ship missiles fire from the sea and the air in the northern Arabian Sea.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi observed the missiles firing.

#PakNavy conducted Live Weapon Firing (LWF) of anti-ship missiles from Surface & Aviation platforms in North Arabian Sea. CNS Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi witnessed LWF as CG. The Adm expressed satisfaction over combat readiness to defend Pakistan's maritime frontiers. pic.twitter.com/SqixvbZYXs — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) October 28, 2020

Pakistan Navy's warships, airplanes and helicopters successfully hit their targets.

Speaking on the occasion, the Naval Chief said the excellent demonstration of the missiles firing reflects Pakistan's operational capabilities and war preparedness.

He said Pakistan Navy is fully capable to effectively respond to any aggression.