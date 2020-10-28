DRAP notifies price increase in 94 life-saving drugs

ISLAMABAD – Following the approval of Federal Cabinet, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has notified hike in prices of 94 life-saving drugs today (Wednesday).

According to media details, the life-saving drugs include those used for heart ailments, cancer, blood pressure, medicines for eye, ear, tooth, mouth and blood infection, skin diseases and post-childbirth drugs have been approved an increase in the prices from 9% to 262%.

The increased rates of these medicines will remain frozen until June 31, 2021.

On September 22, the cabinet had approved increase in prices of 94 drugs to ensure their availability in the market.

The federal government was forced to increase the prices of medicines due to various reasons including low availability in the market, appreciation of dollar and rising cost of raw materials.