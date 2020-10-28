Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Badgam
11:06 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Badgam district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) today (Wednesday).
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were martyred during a violent cordon and search operation which was launched by the troops in Machowa area of the district, last evening.
The operation continued till last reports came in.
