PTI marches on Islamabad today, defying govt warnings and crackdown

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and supporters are set to go on a march to the capital Islamabad in what they say is Imran Khan’s call to ‘break shackles of slavery’, as leaders of Khan’s party are pushing for his release.

Beleagured PTI is moving ahead with its planned march to twin cities, despite strong warnings and heavy security measures by the government aimed at halting the protest.

Federal government officials including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued warning to PTI, stating that no sit-ins or protests would be allowed in Islamabad during the visit of Belarusian President, whose delegation is expected to arrive today. Naqvi emphasized the government’s commitment to enforcing the Islamabad High Court’s order, which prohibits public gatherings over the weekend.

PTI, on the other hand, accused government of turning Pakistan into a “war zone” to suppress peaceful protests. PTI spokesperson reaffirmed that peaceful protest is a constitutional right and criticized the government for deploying troops and using roadblocks to prevent dissent.

Leaders also denounced government’s high-handedness for stripping people of their rights to movement, trade, and communication.

Naqvi reportedly contacted PTI leaders to discuss calling off the protest, Barrister Gohar Ali, in an interview, denied these claims, stating that only Imran Khan could decide whether the protest would proceed.

As the protest march progresses, travel chaos has struck Lahore, where the intercity bus network has been suspended, particularly on routes leading to Islamabad. Commuters have faced significant delays, and security at the Lahore Railway Station has been increased due to a surge in passengers attempting to reach their destinations. Several planned events, including weddings, have been canceled as a result of the disruptions.

PTI’s protest today is seen as a pivotal moment in the party’s ongoing struggle against what they call an undemocratic and oppressive government. Supporters remain resolute in their commitment to the cause, despite the government’s threats and attempts to prevent the protest.

Nationwide internet shutdown announced amid PTI protest concerns

The writer is a staff member.

