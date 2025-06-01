Police kill four terrorists in DG Khan

LAHORE – Four terrorists were killed during a Punjab Police operation in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to the police, the operation was conducted in the Kot Mubarak area, where an exchange of fire took place, resulting in the deaths of four terrorists.

A police spokesperson stated that intelligence had been received regarding the movement of terrorists in the border area between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The terrorists were reportedly spreading fear among civilians in different areas.

The spokesperson added that when police teams surrounded the area and launched the operation, the terrorists, armed with heavy weapons, attacked. However, the police responded effectively, foiling their malicious plans and neutralizing four terrorists.

The spokesperson further said that some terrorists managed to escape by taking cover behind bushes and dunes.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the dead terrorists. A search and sweep operation is ongoing in the area, with a firm commitment to eliminate the remaining elements soon.