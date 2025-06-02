Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan | 22 and 24 Carat | 2 June 2025

KARACHI – Gold and silver prices have shown signs of stability in both local and global markets, bringing much-needed relief to investors and buyers.

As of June 2, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs347,200 per tola, while 10 grams are priced at Rs297,668.

Gold Prices in Pakistan

City 24 Karat Price Silver Rate Karachi Rs347,200 Rs3,356 Lahore Rs347,200 Rs3,356 Islamabad Rs347,200 Rs3,356 Peshawar Rs347,200 Rs3,356 Quetta Rs347,200 Rs3,356 Sialkot Rs347,200 Rs3,356 Hyderabad Rs347,200 Rs3,356 Faisalabad Rs347,200 Rs3,356

Gold Rate Today

Gold Rate 22K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Gold 317,900 260,100 Per 10 Gram Gold 272,552 222,997 Per 1 Gram Gold 27,255 22,299 Per Ounce 772,497 632,043

On the international front, the price of gold declined slightly by $14 per ounce, settling at $3,288 per ounce. Experts attribute the minor dip to changing investor sentiment influenced by global economic indicators such as currency fluctuations and expected changes in interest rates.

Silver Prices – June 2, 2025: