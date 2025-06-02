Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan | 22 and 24 Carat | 2 June 2025

KARACHI – Gold and silver prices have shown signs of stability in both local and global markets, bringing much-needed relief to investors and buyers.
As of June 2, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs347,200 per tola, while 10 grams are priced at Rs297,668.
Gold Prices in Pakistan
|City
|24 Karat Price
|Silver Rate
|Karachi
|Rs347,200
|Rs3,356
|Lahore
|Rs347,200
|Rs3,356
|Islamabad
|Rs347,200
|Rs3,356
|Peshawar
|Rs347,200
|Rs3,356
|Quetta
|Rs347,200
|Rs3,356
|Sialkot
|Rs347,200
|Rs3,356
|Hyderabad
|Rs347,200
|Rs3,356
|Faisalabad
|Rs347,200
|Rs3,356
Gold Rate Today
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|317,900
|260,100
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|272,552
|222,997
|Per 1 Gram Gold
|27,255
|22,299
|Per Ounce
|772,497
|632,043
On the international front, the price of gold declined slightly by $14 per ounce, settling at $3,288 per ounce. Experts attribute the minor dip to changing investor sentiment influenced by global economic indicators such as currency fluctuations and expected changes in interest rates.
Silver Prices – June 2, 2025:
-
Per Tola: Rs3,356
-
Per 10 Grams: Rs2,962
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today | Latest Gold prices in Karachi, Lahore – 1 June 2025