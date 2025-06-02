Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan | 22 and 24 Carat | 2 June 2025

By News Desk
8:42 am | Jun 2, 2025
Gold Prices Drop for Second Consecutive Day in Global and Local Markets

KARACHI – Gold and silver prices have shown signs of stability in both local and global markets, bringing much-needed relief to investors and buyers.

As of June 2, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs347,200 per tola, while 10 grams are priced at Rs297,668.

Gold Prices in Pakistan

City 24 Karat Price Silver Rate
Karachi Rs347,200 Rs3,356
Lahore Rs347,200 Rs3,356
Islamabad Rs347,200 Rs3,356
Peshawar Rs347,200 Rs3,356
Quetta Rs347,200 Rs3,356
Sialkot Rs347,200 Rs3,356
Hyderabad Rs347,200 Rs3,356
Faisalabad Rs347,200 Rs3,356

Gold Rate Today

Gold Rate 22K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola Gold 317,900 260,100
Per 10 Gram Gold 272,552 222,997
Per 1 Gram Gold 27,255 22,299
Per Ounce 772,497 632,043

On the international front, the price of gold declined slightly by $14 per ounce, settling at $3,288 per ounce. Experts attribute the minor dip to changing investor sentiment influenced by global economic indicators such as currency fluctuations and expected changes in interest rates.

Silver Prices – June 2, 2025:

  • Per Tola: Rs3,356

  • Per 10 Grams: Rs2,962

News Desk

