Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 2 June 2025

ISLAMABAD – Foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan shows general stability today, with US Dollar, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal maintaining steady levels against Pakistani Rupee in the early hours.

As of June 2, US Dollar stands at Rs283.30 and sold at Rs284.40, showing no major fluctuations in recent days. UK Pound Sterling continues to trade strongly, with a buying rate of Rs379.90 and a selling price of Rs383.70.

UAE Dirham, widely used for remittances from the Gulf region, is being bought at Rs76.80 and sold at Rs77.40. Saudi Riyal is stable at Rs74.90 buying and Rs75.80 selling.