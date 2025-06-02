Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 2 June 2025

8:59 am | Jun 2, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan shows general stability today, with US Dollar, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal maintaining steady levels against Pakistani Rupee in the early hours.

As of June 2, US Dollar stands at Rs283.30 and sold at Rs284.40, showing no major fluctuations in recent days. UK Pound Sterling continues to trade strongly, with a buying rate of Rs379.90 and a selling price of Rs383.70.

UAE Dirham, widely used for remittances from the Gulf region, is being bought at Rs76.80 and sold at Rs77.40. Saudi Riyal is stable at Rs74.90 buying and Rs75.80 selling.

Currency Name Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.30 284.40
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.90 383.70
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.90 75.80
Australian Dollar AUD 185.15 187.40
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.90 756.90
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.50 209.90
Chinese Yuan CNY 38.75 39.15
Danish Krone DKK 42.47 42.87
Euro EUR 319.90 323.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.60 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.21 3.30
Japanese Yen JPY 2.01 2.07
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.20 922.70
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.64 66.24
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.29 168.29
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.29 27.59
Omani Riyal OMR 733.40 741.90
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 220.90 222.90
Swedish Krona SEK 29.07 29.37
Swiss Franc CHF 339.71 342.46
Thai Baht THB 8.43 8.58
 
