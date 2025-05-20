Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal to PKR in Open Market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against major international currencies. As of May 20, US Dollar (USD) is being bought at Rs282.25 and sold at Rs283.75, reflecting minor movement in relatively stable market. British Pound Sterling saw slight uptick, with buying at Rs. 375.30 and selling at Rs. 378.80.

Euro (EUR) also held steady, trading at Rs. 315.85 (buying) and Rs. 318.65 (selling). Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remains highest-valued, buying at Rs. 912.55 and selling at Rs. 922.05. Omani Riyal follows closely, trading at Rs. 732.65 and Rs. 741.15, respectively.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) and UAE Dirham (AED), commonly used in remittance transactions, continue to perform steadily at Rs. 75.15–75.70 and Rs. 76.80–77.45, respectively.