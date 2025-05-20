Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal to PKR in Open Market

By News Desk
8:46 am | May 20, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against major international currencies. As of May 20, US Dollar (USD) is being bought at Rs282.25 and sold at Rs283.75, reflecting minor movement in relatively stable market. British Pound Sterling saw slight uptick, with buying at Rs. 375.30 and selling at Rs. 378.80.

Euro (EUR) also held steady, trading at Rs. 315.85 (buying) and Rs. 318.65 (selling). Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remains highest-valued, buying at Rs. 912.55 and selling at Rs. 922.05. Omani Riyal follows closely, trading at Rs. 732.65 and Rs. 741.15, respectively.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) and UAE Dirham (AED), commonly used in remittance transactions, continue to perform steadily at Rs. 75.15–75.70 and Rs. 76.80–77.45, respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.25 283.75
Euro EUR 315.85 318.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.30 378.80
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.15 75.70
Australian Dollar AUD 183.25 185.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.05 756.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.10 205.50
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.25 42.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.94 36.29
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2.01
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 912.55 922.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.95 65.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.62 166.62
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.89 27.19
Omani Riyal OMR 732.65 741.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.68 77.38
Singapore Dollar SGD 214.73 216.73
Swedish Korona SEK 28.65 28.95
Swiss Franc CHF 336.16 338.96
Thai Baht THB 8.40 8.55
 
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now