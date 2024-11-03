Latest Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 3 November 2024

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on November 3, 2024 Sunday in open market.
1 USD is 277.15 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 299.9 PKR, 1 British Pound is 355.55 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.65 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.35 PKR.
The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.
USD to PKR Rate Today
In the open market US dollar was quoted at 277.15 for buying and 278.95 for selling. In interbank, the greenback settled at 277.57.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|USD
|US Dollar
|277.15
|278.95
|EUR
|Euro
|299.90
|302.65
|GBP
|UK Pound Sterling
|355.55
|359.05
|SAR
|Saudi Riyal
|73.65
|74.20
|AED
|U.A.E Dirham
|75.35
|76.00
|AUD
|Australian Dollar
|182.29
|184.54
|BHD
|Bahrain Dinar
|731.21
|739.21
|CAD
|Canadian Dollar
|200.60
|203.00
|CNY
|China Yuan
|38.88
|39.28
|DKK
|Danish Krone
|39.82
|40.22
|HKD
|Hong Kong Dollar
|35.36
|35.71
|INR
|Indian Rupee
|3.34
|3.45
|JPY
|Japanese Yen
|1.92
|1.98
|KWD
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|897.37
|906.87
|MYR
|Malaysian Ringgit
|63.34
|63.94
|NZD
|New Zealand Dollar
|165.23
|167.23
|NOK
|Norwegian Krone
|24.98
|25.28
|OMR
|Omani Riyal
|715.71
|724.21
|QAR
|Qatari Riyal
|75.54
|76.24
|SGD
|Singapore Dollar
|208.64
|210.64
|SEK
|Swedish Krona
|25.82
|26.12
|CHF
|Swiss Franc
|320.15
|322.95
|THB
|Thai Baht
|8.18
|8.33