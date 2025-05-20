Pakistan, India to de-escalate Border Tensions by pulling back Armed Forces: report

ISLAMABAD – After major escalation between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India, the arch-enemies now planned to move to pull back armed forces.

A report shared by Daily Jang said the thaw aimed at easing border tensions, and two sides agreed to reposition their armed forces back to peacetime deployments along Line of Control (LoC) and the international border by May 30.

It was reported that Islamabad and New Delhi planned troop withdrawal in phases as coordinated by Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs). This move follows ceasefire agreement that has largely held since hostilities escalated earlier this month.

The withdrawal of forces is said to be a confidence-building measure aimed to foster stability in the region. The pullback is the second phase of ceasefire framework and credited diplomatic efforts by US and other international partners for facilitating the agreement.

The recent escalation started after Pakistan accused India of acts of aggression, prompting both armies to move forward from their usual positions and adopt combat-ready stances. The decision to return to normal military deployments signals a tentative step toward de-escalation and regional calm.

Neither government has issued an official statement yet, but the coordination between the DGMOs reflects a rare instance of direct military dialogue aimed at reducing tensions along the volatile border.