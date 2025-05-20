No Office visit needed as NADRA Simplifies B-Form Process with Pak ID App; full guide here

LAHORE – NADRA’s new online service streamlines Child Registration across Pakistan, helping parents to get B-Form from comfort of their home.

Under latest changes, there will be an online application system for B-Form which you need to process through Pak ID Mobile App. This new facility allows parents to register their children without visiting NADRA offices, streamlining the process for passports, school admissions, and international travel.

Parents can now apply for B-Form by logging into Pak ID account or creating a new one, following simple steps such as uploading their child’s picture, verifying the parent’s fingerprint, and submitting required documents – all within the app.

NADRA App for B-Form

B-Form can be downloaded directly from Pak-ID, saving time and avoiding long queues. Children older than one year still need to visit NADRA offices to complete their registration.

B-Form Fee in Pakistan

The service fees are set at Rs. 50 for the standard process and Rs. 500 for expedited executive service.

This move is part of NADRA’s efforts to digitize and simplify citizen services, making vital documentation more accessible to families across Pakistan.