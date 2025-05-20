‘Deadly tribal ritual’ – Man forced into deep water to prove innocence in DG Khan

DG KHAN – A man was allegedly tied with a rope and threw into deep water to prove his innocence after he was accused of having relations with a woman.

He was forced into the water in line with a decision taken by an illegal jirga in an area of Der Ghazi Khan, a city in southwestern part of Punjab.

After staying in the water for the prescribed time, the man came out alive.

According to local tribal custom, the accused must remain underwater until another person walks 22 steps, and during this time, the accused must keep his head fully submerged.

Later, a case was registered against nine individuals involved in conducting this illegal jirga.

The victim stated that the allegation levelled against him was false, adding that the act could have cost him his life.

He has requested Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to provide him with justice.