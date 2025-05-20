Colombia offered China’s J-10C Fighter Jets after Pakistan’s success against Indian Rafales

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s use of Chinese Jets, specifically in clash against India highlighted Beijing’s growing military reach, with stocks of Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) witnessed big surge in its stock price.

Just days after Colombia joined China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), reports surfaced that Beijing is offering the country its advanced J-10C fighter jets – the tested piece which passed with flying colors in South Asian escalation.

J-10C’s recent combat performance during India-Pakistan conflict had everyone attention as Pakistan shot down multiple Indian jets, including the prized French-made Rafale fighters, using Chinese-made aircraft.

Colombia became the 23rd Latin American country to join the BRI during President Gustavo Petro’s visit to China last week, signaling closer ties between Bogotá and Beijing. While the fighter jet offer has not been officially confirmed by either country, China has long sought to export the J-10C to friendly nations.

The J-10C, deployed by Pakistan in the recent border clashes, marked its first combat use. Pakistan’s claims of shooting down several Indian aircraft using the J-10C, armed with long-range PL-15E missiles, have captured international attention and highlighted China’s growing military influence.

Analysts, however, urge caution due to limited independent verification and the conflict’s brief duration. If Colombia proceeds with acquiring the J-10C, it would represent a significant shift in military alignment in Latin America, underscoring China’s ambitions to expand its footprint not only economically but also militarily.