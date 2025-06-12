Actor Rashid Mehmood assaulted by mob in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN – Renowned actor Rashid Mehmood was assaulted by an angry mob in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab, after a traffic incident.

According to reports, the mob attacked him following a minor collision and damaged his vehicle, also snatching his ID card.

The actor sustained internal injuries to his face and chest. He explained that he was on his way to pick up his wife when he mistakenly turned onto a wrong road near Sheikh Zayed Bridge.

A motorcycle, carrying one man, three women, and two children, collided at high speed with his car. Although no serious injuries occurred to the riders, a crowd gathered and began beating him without investigating the situation.

Rashid Mehmood added that the attackers tried to steal his ID and belongings. A kind passerby intervened, helped him escape the mob, and alerted the police.

Later, he received a call from the police for his contact details and residence information. The actor expressed deep distress over the incident and stated that the situation could have turned fatal.

Fans and celebrities condemned the attack, urging authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring those responsible to justice.