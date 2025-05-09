Saudi Foreign Minister of State reaches Islamabad to discuss regional tensions

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, arrived in Islamabad on Friday as part of an official visit to Pakistan following a diplomatic trip to India.

Upon arrival in the capital, al-Jubeir was warmly received by Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. His visit comes amid rising regional tensions, particularly between Pakistan and India.

In a key meeting at the Foreign Office, al-Jubeir held talks with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The discussions focused on the current escalation between the two South Asian neighbors and explored avenues for de-escalation and regional stability.

According to diplomatic sources, the Saudi minister is expected to hold further meetings with Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership during his stay. His visit is seen as part of Riyadh’s broader engagement to mediate and encourage restraint in the region.

Al-Jubeir’s arrival in Islamabad follows his visit to New Delhi, signaling a balanced and proactive Saudi approach to the evolving South Asian geopolitical landscape.