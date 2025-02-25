Maryam Nawaz announces free Bone Marrow Transplant Card for children

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced the upcoming launch of the Bone Marrow Transplant Card, which will provide free treatment to children suffering from bone marrow diseases. The card will relieve parents from the financial burden of treatment costs.

Maryam Nawaz stated, “Free treatment is the right of every patient child, and the state will fulfill its duty.” She emphasized that the government would not compromise on the health of children and would provide all necessary resources to ensure their well-being.

At the Children’s Hospital in Lahore, 150 successful bone marrow transplant surgeries have been performed, with the cost of each operation exceeding 4.2 million rupees, which is being covered by the Punjab government.

This initiative marks a significant step in the Punjab government’s efforts to provide high-quality healthcare for children, ensuring that they have access to necessary medical treatments without financial constraints.