Do Pakistan need 'favour' from India to qualify for Super 8s of T20 World Cup 2024?

After losing Sunday's match to India, the Pakistan cricket team is now dependent on Indian team's performance in the upcoming matches to reach the Super 8 phase of the T20 World Cup 2024.
After the narrow six-run defeat to India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, Pakistan are teetering on the edge of a group-stage exit.
Currently, Pakistan sit in fourth place in Group A with two games remaining. To qualify for the Super 8 stage, they must win their remaining matches against Canada and Ireland by large margins. Additionally, they need India to defeat the USA convincingly and then hope Ireland beats the co-hosts of the tournament.
India, having defeated Ireland by eight wickets in their opening game at the same venue, leads Group A with four points and a superior net run rate compared to the USA, which also has four points from victories over Canada and Pakistan.
Only the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the next stage. Therefore, Pakistan must win its remaining games and rely on favorable outcomes in other group matches to progress to the Super 8s.
This is not the first time Pakistan has had a rocky start in a major tournament. Historically, they have often found themselves in precarious positions, and once again, their hopes hang by a thread.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 10, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.6
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.7
|748.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.63
|41.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.74
|917.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.53
|174.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|731.4
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.64
|7.79
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.