Search

Sports

Do Pakistan need 'favour' from India to qualify for Super 8s of T20 World Cup 2024?

Web Desk
08:10 PM | 10 Jun, 2024
Do Pakistan need 'favour' from India to qualify for Super 8s of T20 World Cup 2024?
Source: PCB

After losing Sunday's match to India, the Pakistan cricket team is now dependent on Indian team's performance in the upcoming matches to reach the Super 8 phase of the T20 World Cup 2024.

After the narrow six-run defeat to India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, Pakistan are teetering on the edge of a group-stage exit.

Currently, Pakistan sit in fourth place in Group A with two games remaining. To qualify for the Super 8 stage, they must win their remaining matches against Canada and Ireland by large margins. Additionally, they need India to defeat the USA convincingly and then hope Ireland beats the co-hosts of the tournament.

India, having defeated Ireland by eight wickets in their opening game at the same venue, leads Group A with four points and a superior net run rate compared to the USA, which also has four points from victories over Canada and Pakistan.

Only the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the next stage. Therefore, Pakistan must win its remaining games and rely on favorable outcomes in other group matches to progress to the Super 8s.

This is not the first time Pakistan has had a rocky start in a major tournament. Historically, they have often found themselves in precarious positions, and once again, their hopes hang by a thread.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

08:10 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Do Pakistan need 'favour' from India to qualify for Super 8s of T20 ...

11:12 AM | 10 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Showbiz stars slam Pakistani batting after ...

10:18 AM | 10 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024 Latest Points Table after Pakistan's shocking ...

09:27 AM | 10 Jun, 2024

Time for Surgery: PCB chief hints at big changes in Team after ...

08:40 AM | 10 Jun, 2024

Memes, fans' fury and sadness as India thrash Pakistan in T20 WC ...

10:11 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

'Release Imran Khan': Aircraft carries message to New York skies ...

Sports

06:41 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Pakistan win first-ever gold medal at Asian Road Cycling ...

08:42 AM | 9 Jun, 2024

PAKvsIND: India beat Pakistan by 6 runs

09:16 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

PAKvsIND: Malala, husband Asser Malik watching Pakistan-India match ...

05:21 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

Is Urvashi Rautela rooting for Naseem Shah or Indian cricket team?

01:32 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

PAKvIND: Ali Zafar wants Babar Azam to lead Like Imran Khan in T20 ...

05:37 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Pakistan wins bronze at South Asian Bodybuilding Championship

Advertisement

Latest

08:43 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Denmark unveils sweeping changes for foreign workers in healthcare sector: Details inside

Gold & Silver

03:27 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 10 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 10, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR 

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.6 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.7 748.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.63 41.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.74 917.74
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.2 59.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.53 174.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.3 26.6
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.5 205.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.64 7.79

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: