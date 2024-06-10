Do Pakistan need 'favour' from India to qualify for Super 8s of T20 World Cup 2024?

After losing Sunday's match to India, the Pakistan cricket team is now dependent on Indian team's performance in the upcoming matches to reach the Super 8 phase of the T20 World Cup 2024.

After the narrow six-run defeat to India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, Pakistan are teetering on the edge of a group-stage exit.

Currently, Pakistan sit in fourth place in Group A with two games remaining. To qualify for the Super 8 stage, they must win their remaining matches against Canada and Ireland by large margins. Additionally, they need India to defeat the USA convincingly and then hope Ireland beats the co-hosts of the tournament.

India, having defeated Ireland by eight wickets in their opening game at the same venue, leads Group A with four points and a superior net run rate compared to the USA, which also has four points from victories over Canada and Pakistan.

Only the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the next stage. Therefore, Pakistan must win its remaining games and rely on favorable outcomes in other group matches to progress to the Super 8s.

This is not the first time Pakistan has had a rocky start in a major tournament. Historically, they have often found themselves in precarious positions, and once again, their hopes hang by a thread.

