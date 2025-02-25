Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Hania Aamir recreates ‘Om Shanti Om’ Scene, fans praise charm

Hania Aamir Recreates Om Shanti Om Scene Fans Praise Charm

KARACHI – Lollywood star Hania Aamir recreated an iconic scene from Bollywood blockbuster Om Shanti Om, and sparked new debate online.

Mere Humsafar star caught attention of social media users by recreating a famous scene from Deepika Padukone’s debut film Om Shanti Om (2007). The scene features Deepika’s character, Shanti Priya, making a memorable entrance in a pink outfit. Hania Amir donned golden dress instead of pink, she expertly recreated the essence of Shanti Priya’s charm and elegance in her video, leaving fans both impressed and divided.

In Instagram video, Hania steps out of car, delivering captivating performance, much like Deepika’s iconic character. The background score, “Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si,” further added to the nostalgia of the moment. Hania also included a playful gesture by blowing a flying kiss to her followers, and mentioned “Hello.”

Hania’s tribute to B.Town star went viral, sparking wave of reactions from fans. Critics stated that while Hania is beautiful, she couldn’t match the original Shanti Priya’s magic, which was brought to life by Deepika’s powerful performance. One comment read, “Hania Amir is beautiful, but she is zero compared to our Shanti Priya.”

Hania Aamir paints the town red with her glamorous birthday bash

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 25 Feb Tuesday
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 281.5
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179 181.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.35 908.85
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.33 62.93
New Zealand $ NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 731.79
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search