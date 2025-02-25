Hania Aamir recreates ‘Om Shanti Om’ Scene, fans praise charm

KARACHI – Lollywood star Hania Aamir recreated an iconic scene from Bollywood blockbuster Om Shanti Om, and sparked new debate online.

Mere Humsafar star caught attention of social media users by recreating a famous scene from Deepika Padukone’s debut film Om Shanti Om (2007). The scene features Deepika’s character, Shanti Priya, making a memorable entrance in a pink outfit. Hania Amir donned golden dress instead of pink, she expertly recreated the essence of Shanti Priya’s charm and elegance in her video, leaving fans both impressed and divided.

In Instagram video, Hania steps out of car, delivering captivating performance, much like Deepika’s iconic character. The background score, “Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si,” further added to the nostalgia of the moment. Hania also included a playful gesture by blowing a flying kiss to her followers, and mentioned “Hello.”

Hania’s tribute to B.Town star went viral, sparking wave of reactions from fans. Critics stated that while Hania is beautiful, she couldn’t match the original Shanti Priya’s magic, which was brought to life by Deepika’s powerful performance. One comment read, “Hania Amir is beautiful, but she is zero compared to our Shanti Priya.”