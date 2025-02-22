Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Kubra Khan Gohar Rasheed Delight Fans With Shendi Pictures And Videos

Wedding festivities of Lollywood star couple Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed are underway and now Shendi pictures of the two are all over the internet.

The hyped Shendi ceremony, which took place on February 20, 2025, set social media on fire with stunning pictures and videos that are winning hearts all around.

The star-studded event saw the bride, Kubra Khan, wearing light pistachio-colored bridal outfit, while Gohar looked dapper in a white shalwar kameez which he paired with shawl. The two lit up the stage with their electrifying dance performances on popular tracks, and the atmosphere was made even more vibrant with contributions from fellow celebrities.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gohar Rasheed (@mirzagoharrasheed)

Gohar Rasheed took to social media to share the official video from the event, and captioned it “Khush Dil.” The video, which showcases romantic moments, dazzling performances, and a regal entry by the couple, has since gone viral.

The clip has taken over social media, with fans sending their best wishes to the newlyweds and congratulating them on their new journey together. The couple’s deep connection and the beauty of their shendi ceremony have left fans in awe, making it one of the most talked-about events of the year.

Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed’s new picture from Makkah goes viral

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

