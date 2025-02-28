Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security Forces have killed six Khwarij in an intelligence-based operation at general area of Ghulam Khan Kalay in North Waziristan district on Friday, said ISPR.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous activities against the Security Forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarij found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.