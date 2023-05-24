Search

Qatari man wins gold in Geneva for world’s first smart prayer rug

05:02 PM | 24 May, 2023
Source: @GetSajdah (Twitter)

GENEVA – A Qatari man was honoured with gold media at the 48th International Exhibition of Invention in Geneva for inventing world’s first smart prayer rug. 

Abdulrahman Saleh Khamis, a Qatari engineer, has named his innovation as Sajadah, It features a small screen with lights and built-in speakers provide easy to understand instructions for over 25 prayers in both English and Arabic. 

“World’s First Smart Educational Prayer Rug for every Muslim, Sajdah, teaches new Muslims how to pray properly without any worries. Muslims can also improve their prayer experience by reading the Qur'an from Sajdah's LED screen during Taraweeh, Qyam, and other prayers.” Khamis describes his innovation in a twitter post.

The engineer has built Sajdah in a way that lets every Muslim customize their praying experience to fit their needs.

Pakistan wins Global Islamic Leadership Award

