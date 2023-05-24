Pakistani climber rescued from Mount Everest in Nepal

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani mountain climber Asad Ali Memon, who was stranded at Mount Everest while descending after scaling the world’s highest peak in Nepal, has been evacuated and provided medical care.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed the development, stating that the Sindh-based climber is physically safe and is currently at a hotel in Lukla, a town near foots of Everest.

She said the Pakistani mountain climber will be brought home on the first available flight. She said Pakistan's Embassy in Nepal is in contact with Asad Ali Memon and his handling agency.

Earlier this week, Memon, a student of Institute of Business Management (IoBM) in Karachi, became first person from Sindh province to scale the world's highest mountain. He had started his push mid-May.

"Conquering the majestic mountain means that he is now part of an exclusive cohort of individuals to summit Mount Everest and is now the first and only person from Sindh to achieve this feat," a statement released by the university read.

The institute also wished Memon a safe descent from the mountain and return to his family.