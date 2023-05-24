Pakistani climber rescued from Mount Everest in Nepal

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani mountain climber Asad Ali Memon, who was stranded at Mount Everest while descending after scaling the world’s highest peak in Nepal, has been evacuated and provided medical care.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed the development, stating that the Sindh-based climber is physically safe and is currently at a hotel in Lukla, a town near foots of Everest.
She said the Pakistani mountain climber will be brought home on the first available flight. She said Pakistan's Embassy in Nepal is in contact with Asad Ali Memon and his handling agency.
Earlier this week, Memon, a student of Institute of Business Management (IoBM) in Karachi, became first person from Sindh province to scale the world's highest mountain. He had started his push mid-May.
"Conquering the majestic mountain means that he is now part of an exclusive cohort of individuals to summit Mount Everest and is now the first and only person from Sindh to achieve this feat," a statement released by the university read.
The institute also wished Memon a safe descent from the mountain and return to his family.
KARACHI – As the economic uncertainty looms, the Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency moved by 0.02 percent during the opening hours. PKR was being traded at 287.20 or Rs0.05 lower.
Earlier this week, the dilapidated rupee faced back-to-back blows for the fifth successive session.
As Sharif-led government is struggling with high import payments, low foreign exchange reserves, and political uncertainty, the overall value of the Pakistani rupee depreciated massively against the greenback in recent times.
Experts flagged high demand and low supply of dollars in the Pakistani economy which is causing huge depreciation.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
