Asad Ali becomes first from Sindh to scale Mount Everest

KARACHI – A student of a university in Karachi has become first person from Sindh province to scale the world's highest mountain, Mount Everest.

Asad Ali Memon, who studies in Institute of Business Management (IoBM), aims at summiting seven highest peaks in the seven continents.

He has become the first from the province of Sindh to reach the summit of Everest that scales up to 8,849 metres. He had started his push mid-July.

"Conquering the majestic mountain means that he is now part of an exclusive cohort of individuals to summit Mount Everest and is now the first and only person from Sindh to achieve this feat," a statement released by the university read.

The institute also wished Memon a safe descent from the mountain and return to his family.