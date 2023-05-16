Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to scale fourth highest peak Mount Lhotse

KATMANDU – Soon after making history by summiting Mount Everest, Naila Kiani became the first Pakistani woman to climb Mount Lhotse — the fourth highest mountain in the world — situated in Nepal.

From the depths of determination to the heights of triumph, the Pakistani mountaineer mom has summited the mighty Mount Lhotse which stands at 8,516 meters near border between Tibet Autonomous Region of China and the Khumbu region of Nepal.

With each step, the daring climber clearly defied limits and pushed beyond limitations as she now becomes the first Pakistani woman to scale six 8,000 peaks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARD Foundation (@bard_foundation)

The sponsor of Naila confirmed the development in a social media post, as it showered praise on her for the extraordinary feat.

Several people took to Twitter to felicitate Niala, a Dubai-based banker by profession, on her latest feat.

Mount Lhotse stands in the south of Mount Everest, and it belongs to the Himalayas. The fourth highest peak connects with Everest via South Col. Lhotse’s topography is complicated, and there are several ice cracks, which make it very difficult to summit.

Naila earlier reached the top of Annapurna I, setting a new record by scaling the tenth highest peak in the world. The Dubai-based banker is an avid sportsperson, a trained boxer, rock climber and runs for fun. In one of her previous interviews, Naila said she wanted to project a soft image of the South Asian nation through her adventures.

In her passion for adventure, Naila summited the world's 13th-highest mountain, Gasherbrum-II, in 2021 before ascending the world's second-tallest mountain, K2, last year.