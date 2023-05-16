Punjab minister assures business community of all-out support despite crisis

LAHORE – Caretaker minister for industries, commerce, trade and energy SM Tanveer has assured the business community of taking all possible measures for improving ease of doing business.

In his interaction with the delegation of Pioneer Business Group of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its chairman Ali HussamAsghar, Tanveer admitted that the situation is really tough, especially for the small and medium enterprises but assured all-out support committed to provide an enabling atmosphere to the businesses.

“I have adopted an open-door policy. I am also visiting markets to get a first-hand knowledge of the issues. Immediate resolution of issues is my priority. I will take up the issues relating to the federal government with the relevant people”, he said.

Former LCCI vice president HarisAteeq, LCCI executive committee member Mardan Shah and businessmen belonging to different sectors were part of the delegation.

They briefed the minister about the issues being faced by enterprises of different sectors of the economy. They thanked the minister for visiting the markets and associations and taking personal interest in resolving the issues.

SM Tanveer thanked PBG for the support and expressed hope that it would continue highlighting the issues of the business community.