Matric Biology paper leaked before exam in Karachi

KARACHI – The cheating mafia once again outperformed the authorities and leaked Matric's Biology paper hours before the examination.

The exam being conducted under the Board of Secondary Education, Karachi was leaked and started doing rounds on social media.

Despite assurances from the local boards, the cheating mafia managed to swarm the exam centers. It exposed the inability of invigilators and board observers to stop the irregularities.

Earlier, the Physics paper was also leaked in Whatsapp groups and other communities.