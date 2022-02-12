Gold price jumps Rs1150 per tola in Pakistan
07:42 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan surged by Rs1150 per tola on Saturday to reach Rs126,450 per tola.
The price of 10 gram also increased byRs985 and it was traded at Rs108,410 today in the domestic market.
The international gold price also witnessed a whooping increase of $34 per ounce to reach $1,860.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.
