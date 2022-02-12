Valentine’s Day: Pakistani university issues directives for male and female students
08:05 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
Valentine's Day: Pakistani university issues directives for male and female students
ISLAMABAD – The Islamic International Medical College has banned the gathering of students inside premises and ordered stern directives for Valentine’s Day.

At major educational institutions in Pakistan, wearing red on campus is unacceptable on February 14 – as the world marks an annual festival to celebrate romantic love, friendship, and admiration every year.

Recently, the directives issued by a medical college affiliated with Riphah International University attracted netizens as several users chose to make a mockery of it with hilarious memes.

Dean Islamic International Medical College issued a notification dated Feb 11 that told the female students to cover their heads, neck, and chest according to the college's dress code.

Surprisingly, the advisory told male students to wear a white prayer cap and there also has to be a mandatory distance of two meters between male and female students.

The event is not the first one as several right-wing parties organised different events to celebrate 'Modesty Day' or 'Sister Day' to discourage the youth from celebrating Valentine’s Day.

This Pakistani varsity will ‘celebrate’ Feb ... 05:50 PM | 13 Jan, 2019

FAISALABAD – A university in Punjab province has decided to celebrate ‘Sisters Day’ instead of Valentine’s Day ...

